Teacher: School is vital

PARENTS in remote areas must know that sending their children to school is important, a head teacher in East New Britain says.

Alakasam Primary School head teacher Julius Palangat said some parents told their children to skip school so that they could help out in the family garden.

The school is the remote Inland Baining LLG in Gazelle district. It has 160 students.

He said the school roll was low because only some parents who understood the importance of education sent their children to school. The school has more girls than boys.

Palangat said more awareness needed to be done in the community so that parents understood that education was vital for their children.

Palangat, who has been managing the school for the past five years, said academic performance was below the level of urban schools because of the poor command of English.

He said most children still speak in their mother tongue and were at times not interested in learning English.

