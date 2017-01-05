Teacher, student charged with producing pornographic video

By JUNIOR UKAHA

A HIGH school teacher in Morobe and one of his female students were charged by police last month with producing a pornographic video.

Morobe provincial police commander Chief Supt Augustine Wampe said the pair was charged with one count each of producing a pornographic video under the Summary Offences Act. Wampe said the teacher, who taught at the Dregherhafen High School in Finschhafen, in his 30s and from East Sepik, was charged following a police investigation.

He is married to a local woman.

Wampe said police were “re-arranging” their charges into one because they had allegedly engaged in a single act. According to police, the suspects are out on bail awaiting court appearance.

“They allegedly produced the pornographic video. But we have found out that it was a consensual act,” he said.

“They (student and teacher) have both agreed to produce the video.”

Police are trying to find out if the video was produced for selling or for personal use.

Wampe said there were other pornographic materials contained in the computer confiscated at the school.

Other female students and another teacher are also the subject of investigations and will be questioned by police.

Wampe said the video, which was the subject of police inquiry, was stored in a phone which got lost and ended up in the hands of some people who reported the matter.

Police went to the school and confiscated the computer and discovered the pornographic videos.

Wampe has called on male teachers across the province not to abuse their position of trust.

Like this: Like Loading...