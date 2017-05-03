Teacher wants to improve service delivery to Raicoast

A teacher from Madang wants to improve service delivery to the people of Raicoast.

Edwin Baffe is contesting the Raicoast open seat under the National Alliance Party banner.

Baffe said the struggle was real for the people.

They cross mountains and rivers to reach the coast and travel by boat to town and most of the time travel by plane from Nankina Airstrip to town.

“I am now putting my hands up to represent the people of Raicoast and education will be one of my top priorities. I will give 50 per cent of my DSIP (district) funds to education building infrastructure to cater for the growing population,” Baffe said.

“The people of Nayudo have been neglected by the past governments, with no proper road access, run-down education infrastructure with no health services.”

