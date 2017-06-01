Teacher wants review of tuition fee-free policy

THE head teacher of a primary school in Port Moresby wants a review of the tuition fee free policy, saying it is restricting school operations and misleading parents.

“Only 30 per cent of the TFF component has been deposited into schools’ accounts and it’s causing difficulty in the smooth running of schools,” St Paul Primary School headmaster Steven Kandu said.

He expressed his concern following some controversy between the school and parents. “When government is running in red, it cannot provide all the funding for infrastructure and TFF and all these, so we are looking at other options such as how can we get subsidy,” Kandu said.

He said the way money was disbursed in small portions at different instalments and at indefinite periods caused uncertainty and was of serious concern.

“Budget is K297 per student (primary level), so you multiply that by 1043 students, you get roughly about K300,000,” Kandu said.

“That’s the money that they should give us annually, but then at the end of the year they give us a shortfall.

“ We are struggling and because of that, we are looking at some of the options but then, like I said, some of these parents are not cooperating enough.”

Kandu said as a result, the school assigned selected people to do market at the school to raise funds to help pay for classroom needs but this was misunderstood by some parents and teachers.

Kandu said the school focused on teaching and learning with what little they received.

He said the school was looking at ways to get its infrastructure component from the district improvement funds.

According to Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra, the department gave everything to the schools and not just 30 per cent for the administration.

He said the same 40-30-30 policy still applies.

“Forty per cent infrastructure, 30 per cent teaching and learning material and 30 per cent administrative,” Kombra said

“However, school can decide on how they want to spend depending on their needs.”

