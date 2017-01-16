Teachers to attend courses

By NICHOLAS SIREO

TEACHERS who will be serving in Tewai-Siassi district of Morobe will have a chance to attend short courses in education management and leadership for aspiring head teachers.

This was revealed by the newly-appointed education inspector for the district Steven Merpe who has vowed to change the falling education standard in the district.

He said an arrangement has been made with the University of Goroka to run these short courses so that teachers could be trained to be leaders.

“This would be an eye opener and would pave the way for setting up of a flexible learning mode on the island.”

Merpe said he would be working in partnership with the district administration and Local Level Government (LLG) authorities for logistical and resource assistance to lift the education standard in the district.

He said that he would be based on Siassi Island and visit schools on the island and Wasu LLG to carry out inspections.

“As emphasised by the education department, there will be a vetting system to weed out unqualified teachers who are not capable to become teachers.

“Furthermore, aging teachers will be advised to resign or retire to make way for younger teachers with diploma’s or degrees to teach,” Merpe said.

