Teachers deserve better recognition

TEACHERS are the hard working employees in the government but they are regarded as if they are an ordinary people working for the Government. Many teachers throughout the country have been going without pay and when seeking for assistance, employees that are assigned to be responsible for teachers pay queries in return asked those teachers for money so that they are going to fix their pay. This really questioned me on the type of responsibility that every individual is assigned to. Why are they asking for money when it is their duty to serve the people? There are many queries to attend to regarding teachers’ pay and the officers concerned in Goroka, Eastern Highlands, are not helpful. If the teachers are doing their jobs then it is their right to be paid on time.

Caspar Akah, Goroka, EHP