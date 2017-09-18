Teachers in Enga marks day on track

THE Enga Teachers College celebrated the Independence Day anniversary by hosting a 8km track event in which 40 men and 20 women partcipated.

College principal Michael Homingu stated the race at 9.15am.

The winner was second-year student, Jerry Daniel who clocked 41 minutes and 35 seconds followed by first-year student Joe Kaeok on 41 min 40 secs.

Dalcy Emm came first for the women in 53 min 6 secs.

Sports organisers Brian Wafia and Walter Turuk initiated the sporting event and supported by the principal and college governing council.

Homigu thanked Wafia and Turuk for the initiative and said next year would be bigger and better.

“It’s like a cross-country run. It was tough and challenging. I can’t believe that the participants completed it in less than an hour,” Homigu said.

“Next year we will invite the Institute of Business Studies, Enga College of Nursing, Holy Trinity Teachers College in Mt Hagen and Nazarene Teachers College in Jiwaka.”

The other competitions staged were coke-drinking, apple-eating, tug-of-war, singing and dancing.

Homingu is the founding principal of the institution established in 2011 by the Enga government under governor Sir Peter Ipatas.

