Teachers are hard working people

IN response to Yorine Inove’s comment to the letters on Wednesday (June 28), I am sure teachers are doing their part teaching in the classroom.

But the problem with the OBE education system is that there are not enough curriculum materials both teachers and students can use.

Curriculum to be implemented without materials is much a headache to the very hardworking teachers.

On the other hand, the stake holders are also affecting teachers in their profession.

For instance, if there is no proper house for a staff to live in, a staff may leave in fear and this may affect their teaching.

These days some teachers are living in rundown houses while some are sharing a house which is not too good.

Some may be due to incomplete or rundown classrooms that are affecting the teachers’ performance as well.

Another reason affecting teachers performance is that higher authorities are not fully satisfying the needs of the teachers.

And teachers tend to leave classes and queue up at Education offices to sort out their problems leaving behind the innocent students.

Teachers need to be treated because they are working too hard to mould a better future leader of the nation of Papua New Guinea.

John Daida, via email

