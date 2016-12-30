Teachers help unload supplies

By HELEN TARAWA

TEACHERS from Holy Cross Primary School in Gona, Northern, put to good use their holiday assisting to offload food supplies from vehicles for flood-stricken villagers on Friday.

Josephine Bospindik from East New Britain and Sharlu Ginonda from Sasembata Village in Middle Kaiva were at the Kikiri Beach waiting to board PMV to town for their Christmas shopping.

They could not get into town because all PMVs on that route were booked out by the Sohe district development authority to transport food supplies from Popondetta to the beach.

They joined in with the locals, men and youth who spent three to four hours offloading all the food supplies that were bound for Mamba River.

“We didn’t know what was happening but when we were in the house we saw all the vehicles with indicators coming down and we thought it was an emergency along the coast,” Ginonda said.

“My colleague and I came to the beach to see what was going on because I noticed that one of the PMVs was from my village Sasembata.

“We saw them offloading the noodles cartons so we decided to help. We will still be going into town.

“We assisted the Sase Express PMV so hopefully we will get a ride with them back into town.”

The two female teachers were the only women who assisted the men that day offloading the food supplies that were bound for Mamba.

Bospindik said she was still following up her leave fare hoping to take her family to East New Britain.

“Some of our colleagues have already received their airfares while we are still waiting and travelling back and forth into town,” she said.

