Teachers to improve skills with issued tablets

ELEMENTARY school teachers

have been issued with tablets to help them study for better qualification.

The teachers are currently at grade 10 leavers standard and are required to get to grade 12 leavers grade.

The teachers from Hube, in

the interior of Finschhafen in

Morobe, have sat for their entry test and will now complete the course by correspondence through the flexible open distance education (FODE) study centre in Pindiu station.

Course coordinator Dicks Iwong said the first 11 teachers were issued with the tablets with the Grade 12 course contents downloaded.

The PNG Education Institution (PNGEI) decision to shift from distance mode to residential mode requires a minimum qualification of Grade 12 leavers, thus the need to upgrade Grade 10 leavers to the higher qualification.

The teachers will use solar panels and power banks to charge their Samsung tablets.

There will be a total of 33 male and 20 female teachers involved in the programme.

