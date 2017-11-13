Teachers pay for pay slips

MOROBE provincial education’s salary section is charging teachers K2 to K5 to print their pay slips.

For the first time I paid K5 to print two pay slips as required by those working in the salaries’ office.

Since I joined the teaching force in 2008, and up to 2012, I received my pay slip fortnightly at the workplace.

This has been effective and timely and without any fees.

This is not the case now since the Alesco system was introduced.

I was surprised when I was asked to pay K5 to print spreadsheets.

I am confused here.

Can the provincial programme advisor education for Morobe Keith Jiram and Teaching Service Commissioner Baran Sori clarify to teachers in Morobe on these charges?

Is it a service fee or for something else?

No receipts are issued for accountability purposes.

I can’t comprehend why teachers are paying for their pay slips.

Frustrated

Lae

