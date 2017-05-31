Teachers, principals in Morobe warned against using school facilities for campaign

MOROBE’s education chairman Andrew Gena has warned teachers and school heads in the province not to use school facilities for campaign purposes during the election.

Gena said this on Friday in support of an earlier warning issued by provincial education adviser Keith Jiram to teachers in the province not to abandon their teaching posts and take part in political campaigns.

Gena said no school teachers should use school properties and facilities to support, organise or host campaigns for candidates.

“They (teachers) should not use school vehicles, funds, stationery, photocopy machines and printers to do election work,” Gena said.

“They should not use school grounds as campaign venues for candidates to conduct rallies and give speeches.

“Any teacher or headmaster found doing this will be referred for disciplinary actions.”

Gena, who taught for 25 years before becoming a local level government president, said teachers have a mandated duty to serve their students and not compromise their positions.

He said if teachers wanted to take part in politics and campaigning they must formally resign to do that.

Gena said teachers who are thinking of taking part in polling and counting exercises must do so only during school holidays because that is time they are free.

He said any teacher who disobeyed directions from the provincial education boss and the Department of Education would face disciplinary actions.

