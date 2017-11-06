Teachers raise concern over postings

THE mamase regional secretariat of the PNG Teachers Association (PNGTA) claims that the East Sepik education board has denied teachers in the province the opportunity to apply for gazetted teaching positions next year.

East Sepik teachers have raised their concern over the delay by the board to meet and make the appointments.

PNGTA regional secretary Michael Aimos said the delay affected the teachers’ appointments for 2018. The board was to have met on Oct 30 to make the appointments but the meeting venue was locked and the meeting materials were not ready for the meeting,” Aimos said.

“The teachers’ appointments is an annual activity and should have funding in the provincial education division budget,” Aimos said.

“The ESP education board cannot delay and deny teachers these opportunities and must comply with Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra’s notice on the advertised vacancies gazetted in 2017,” Aimos said.

He said that if the issue was prolonged then the union’s regional secretariat would press for investigations in the provincial education office.

Aimos said that ESP education also had issues with teachers’ leave fares and more than 200 teachers were denied their dues.

“It is obvious that something is not right somewhere and that requires investigations to verify the cause.”

