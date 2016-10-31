Teachers refusing to help us: Police

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

POLICE in Eastern Highlands say teachers are not cooperating in their investigation of the sale of fake Grade 12 and Grade 10 national examination answer sheets.

Provincial police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal said the teachers were reluctant to cooperate with the police although knowing about what happened.

“We are getting reports of the selling of fake answers sheets,” he said.

N’Drasal had told The National last week that the students of Asaroka Secondary School destroyed school properties after realising that the answer sheets they bought were fake.

The school principal denied what N’Drasal said.

N’Drasal later clarified that there were some minor damages to properties by some frustrated students.

“My police officers had gone there after being tipped off about what some Grade 12 students were doing, but the suspects had escaped before police arrived,” he said.

N’Drasal said in the case of Lufa Secondary School, the principal had advised police to release a key suspect detained for selling fake Grade 10 answer sheets, after earlier reporting him to police.

“I think they are scared of being terminated because in Lae (Morobe), some teachers were terminated (by the Education Department) for selling fake answers sheets,” he said.

“And there is now an investigation in schools in Lae and Southern Highlands regarding this practice.”

