Teachers reluctant over safety issues

TEACHERS are reluctant to take up postings in areas of Huon Gulf, Morobe, because of lawlessness, an official says.

Huon Gulf education manager Moses Wanga confirmed the burning of a double classroom at the Zare-Aingse Primary School in Morobe patrol post, saying teachers feared for their safety.

Wanga said some teachers had left their schools in the 22 wards.

The area is in a remote part of the province such criminal activities had forced teachers and health workers to leave.

“It is a police matter and the motive to burn down the classroom is yet to be disclosed,” he said.

He said classes were suspended after burning down of the building but resumed after police arrested who they believed was the main suspect.

The head teacher is compiling a report for the district education authorities.

He said in the past four years, the district had noticed that some teachers were willing to accept postings there.

“We like to build on that positive note Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour has begun to maintain and improve some of the run-down education facilities,” Wanga said.

“People must respect government services such as education, health, communication, roads and bridges provided. Education is the most significant tool to survive in today’s world.”

