Teachers start marking grade 12 examination papers

MORE than 500 teachers from 160 secondary schools in the country started marking Grade 12 examination papers yesterday.

Speaking during the opening of the marking in Port Moresby. Measurement Service Division assistant secretary Packiam Arulappan said the marking would be done at five venues of Port Moresby with the assistance of 20 officers from the Education Department and 35 from universities.

“Our marking conference consisting of 510 Grade 12 teachers from 160 secondary and high schools, 35 lecturers from five universities, 20 Measurement Service staff and 12 curriculum development officers are marking 16 subjects taken by 28,500 students, Arulappan said.

“Grade 10 examination papers are marked in the provincial centres.

“Minister (Education) in relations to 2017 National examination, I’m proud to report to you that the National Examinations have been delivered on a very high note,” Arulappan said.

“For Grade 12s, definitely no complaints of cheating,” Education Minister Nick Kuman said.

He said a committee established by him two years ago have recommended measures to prevent cheating, which was carried out by the department.

“I’m very pleased that we managed well our examination system in the country. We are now able to manage the cheating problem.”

Kuman urged the department to ensure that students were selected on merit.

“Students qualify academically in the process must be given the opportunity to continue to higher institutions” he said. He was referring to issues of students denied places through nepotism.

“When it comes to selection, I want the Department of Education to take lead to ensure things are done correctly.”

