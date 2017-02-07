Teachers told to be honest, committed

TEACHERS in East New Britain have been urged to be committed to their profession and to be honest.

Rabaul district education coordinator Casper Ruga made this call at the start of the school year when noting that three teachers had fled from their respective schools in the fourth term last year while they were still on the payroll.

Ruga made it clear to the concerned teachers that this year they would not be appointed to any school to teach but would have explain to the education office their absence and negligence last year.

“Are you honest enough to stand in front of the ATM and get money yet you have seen fit to leave 30 to 40 students suffer in the classroom while you went about on your personal business?” he said.

He called on those teachers to submit themselves before authorities and stay committed.

“I am very down hearted to hear that these teachers are back because of the gazette,” he said.

Ruga said this type of attitude must stop as teaching came with great responsibility.

“Be honest with yourself.”

