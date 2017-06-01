Teachers told to inform TSC about election engagement

TEACHERS cannot be stopped from participating in polling and counting during the elections but they have to let the Teaching Servicing Commission know about their involvement, Morobe education adviser Keith Jiram says.

He said teachers should report to district education managers who were the responsible officers.

The managers are expected to submit the list of teachers’ names to Jiram to report to the commission.

Jiram had earlier warned teachers and students in the province not to get involved in political campaigns or allow candidates to access school premises and properties.

However, if counting and polling are conducted during school holidays, teachers are allowed to be involved.

“Election is a national event and we cannot stop teachers from participating in polling and counting, but they have to be honest and submit their names for us to advise TSC about their participation” Jiram said.

Of allegations that two teachers from Situm Primary School in Labuta, Nawaeb, were disciplined for their part in campaigning, Jiram said: “I have never received any report about teachers’ involvement during campaign and have never disciplined any teacher as yet but teachers must be honest to report.”

