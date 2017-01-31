Teachers told to reflect

TEACHERS in the Rabaul district of East New Britain were urged to reflect on strategies used that either contributed to the success or downfall of students at the start of the academic year, .

Provincial education adviser Hubert Wangun told teachers that 2016 was a challenging year for all stakeholders in the education division and had kept everybody on their toes to ensure standards were achieved.

Wangun said the standard of education was declining in the country and teachers would have to see for themselves the output they had put in teaching children whether it was of quality. “Teachers must assess their respective strategies that they have deployed to produce the output and if they are not of standard they must come up with ways on how to make this year a successful year of quality standards,” he said.

He commended Rabaul for topping the Grade 8 examinations last year in the province.

He said the reopening of three high schools; Boisen High School, Bitapaka High School and 2/22nd Battalion High School in Pomio would release pressure in high and secondary schools this year on the availability of spaces.

Like this: Like Loading...