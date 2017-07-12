Teachers train to lift standards

TEACHERS and members of boards of schools around Sogeri have attended a week-long programme to discuss how to improve the standard of education in the area.

As part of the Kokoda Initiative, 38 teachers and board members from the 12 schools also discussed the responsibilities of school boards.

The training held at the Sirinimu Primary School was conducted by Central Province Senior Inspector Patrick Dimsock. It discussed school board constitutions, the roles of board members and the government’s tuition fee free policy.

Ogatana Elementary School treasurer Mary Kila said the training helped her understand the impact school board members could have on the way a school was run.

“I didn’t even know that I have power as a board member to make decisions in how my school is managed. I used to think it was the head teacher’s job,” she said.

“I learned that with good planning, I can manage what little resources I have in the school, and I can achieve a lot.”

A similar training programme was conducted in Koiari earlier.

