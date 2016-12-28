Teachers urged to upgrade qualifications

TEACHERS in Chimbu who have teaching certificates only will be forced out of Teaching Service Commission by 2020.

Provincial education adviser Essy Walkaima said only diploma and degree holders would be allowed to teach in the province after 2020.

Walkaima said principals of secondary, primary and technical vocational education training centres must all be degree holders by 2020.

He said this on Friday, during the closing of a two-week training in information and communication technology for primary school teachers, who are doing their diploma programme with the Papua New Guinea Educational Institute (PNGEI).

Walkaima said provincial education board has made a decision this year to push out teachers with teaching certificates and replace them with diploma and degree holders.

“We want to emphasis on quality education in the province. We are encouraging our certificate holder teachers to upgrade their qualifications through the Diploma in Primary Education In-service programme,” he said.

Walkaima said teachers did not have to travel to Port Moresby to enrol at the PNGEI as the province already has a branch which they could use to complete their diploma programme.

