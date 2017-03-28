Teachers walking away with school vehicles

SEVERAL head teachers who served at Rintebe Lutheran Secondary School have walked away with school vehicles after they resigned from their posts.

There are two head teachers that I know of and they know exactly who they are.

One walked away with a Toyota Hilux in 2008 when he resigned as head teacher. Recently, the other head teacher walked away with a Toyota Landcruiser.

As far as I know, ethics is a compulsory course taking by every individual student who enters university.

And I believe these two may have been part and parcel of this during their university schooling years.

But it is shameful that both of them turning blind eye on that and involved in activities that they are not supposed to.

Teachers are trained in a professional manner and they should behave in a professional way to gain respect from the students as well as the local people.

My appeal to all the school board members plus the locals and the Lutheran mission workers, don’t be fooled by such head teachers.

Please put a stop to this illegal activity before it becomes a tradition at the school.

Concerned Local, Via email

