Teaching vacancies to be gazetted: Kuman

EDUCATION boards in provinces (PEB) have to ensure they submit vacant positions for teachers to the Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) by April of each year, Nick Kuman said yesterday.

The education minister was explaining that appointment of teachers to secondary and primary schools were done by the PEB.

He also confirmed that they were non-gazettal in the past three years.

Kuman was responding to questions by Pomio MP Elias Kapavore, who said that such non-gazettal would defeat Government’s purpose in investing in the country’s education system.

Kapavore said: “The non-gazettal prohibited and limited the promotion and posting of teachers.

“This means unproductive, some undisciplined teachers cannot be replaced in some of the schools while some productive teachers are not recognised for their performances.

“This result in poor performances in some of our schools.”

Kuman said he agreed with Kapavore and do his best to ensure those gazettals would be done for all vacant positions.

“Three years we (Education) have no gazettal in our system to allow qualified teachers throughout the country to apply for those positions,” he said.

“Some of those are attributed to decisions made by the PEB in each province.

Appointment of teachers to all schools is done by the PEB through its organisations and we only endorse and put them on payroll.

“All education boards, before April each year – you must make available all vacant positions to the Teachers’ Service Commission. The commission can then advertise those positions through gazettal.”

Like this: Like Loading...