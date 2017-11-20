Team Bougainville aim to improve performance

TEAM Bougainville wants to improve when they field teams and competitors in 11 sports at the 2017 BSP PNG Games when its starts today in Kimbe, West New Britain.

General team manager Robert Semoso said they had reduced their team numbers due to financial constraints from 19 sports to 11 sports.

“AROB being part of New Guinea Island is proud to send the team to support West New Britain in the PNG Games by taking part and part of the NGI family,” he said.

Semoso said AROB finished third in the Lae Game but want to improve this time around.

“We are fielding a strong boxing team which we expect to win a good number of gold medals while we expect to give soccer champions Madang, a good run for their money.

