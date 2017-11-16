Team Central arrive in Kimbe

TEAM Central were the first to arrive in Kimbe for the 7th BSP PNG Games yesterday ahead of the official opening on Saturday.

The team were boosted by combined financial support from Members of Parliament and business houses in the province to ensure the team participated in the Nov 18-Dec 2 sporting event.

Vitis Industries led the way by presenting K15,000 while Rigo Lekwa Gure chipped in K20,000 and Goilala MP William Samb donated K10,000, totalling K45,000.

Team Central will be participating in athletics, men’s basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, darts, karate, netball, para sports, powerlifting, rugby 9s, rugby union 7s, men’s soccer, 8-ball pool, taekwando, female touch, volleyball and weightlifting.

Meanwhile, Team NCD weightlifting coach Gavera Morea is confident that his team would do well in this PNG Games.

Morea said he did not know how many provinces would take part in the weightlifting competition but was ready to face the challenge from other teams.

Morea, who coached Team Central into second placed in weightlifting in the previous games, says he wants to better that performance.

“Last year, I was with Team Central but now I am coaching Team NCD which is dominated by lifters from Commonwealth gold medalist Dika Toua’s club from Hanubada village,” he said.

Morea said he would be banking on Oceania representative lifter Korema Darera and Gabriel Lovai to lead the 13-man weightlifting team.

He is hoping for a good show and challenge from other participating centres.

Like this: Like Loading...