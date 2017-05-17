Team Central boxers ready

TEAM Central finalised their 25-men kickboxing squad last Sunday after a three-day tournament at Iarowari High School in Sogeri.

Tournament coordinator and Team Central’s kickboxing trainer Maxi Kanea said they were able to identity 20 fighters and five reserves for the men’s squad.

“For the women, we have selected only six,” Kanea said.

“Out of the fighters from seven kickboxing clubs in Port Moresby and Central who took part in their respective divisions ranging from 56kg to 90kg, we selected only the best fighters.”

The fitness of these selected sides will be tested again in August but for now Kanea said the 20-man squad would be training in preparation for the PNG Games in Kimbe later this year.

Kanea aka Black Thunder, said the senior fighter rocked the stage in the main event of the trials on Sunday.

Kanea took on Adam Terry and beat him through a technical knockout (TKO) in the second round. In the second main event, Joel Limbu beat Peter Noel in the first round.

In the final main event, Jockey Pablo smashed Rho Billy in the third round.

“It was an entraining weekend not only for the fighters but also for the spectators as they enjoyed every fight on show,” Kanea said.

He thanked all parents who followed their children to Sogeri from Port Moresby to see them display their kickboxing skills in the fight.

Like this: Like Loading...