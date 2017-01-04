Team Central gets K10,000

By LUKE KAMA

HAREN Travel Services, a locally owned travel solutions company, presented K10,000 to Team Central in their preparations for the 2017 PNG Games in March.

During the cheque presentation, managing director Kol Toki said empowering young people in sports was important and as a local company they were happy to support.

“Sports is a very important avenue that keeps young people from drugs, alcohols, criminal activities and promotes discipline and good citizenship and we are happy to support,” Toki said.

“The assistance we give may not be big but we believe in strong partnerships with the state to address some of the issues facing our communities.”

He said business houses must work together with the Government to support projects and programmes and deliver services to the people.

“I urge other firms to look at such partnerships to develop our people and our society.”

Deputy administrator and chairman for Team Central Edward Kila said the assistance was timely and he called on other business houses around the country to also support other provincial teams.

“I commend Haren Travel Services for their timely assistance,” Kila said. “It’s a difficult time for our government and the country and for a company to step in is something we value and appreciate very much,” Kila said.

He urged businesses in Port Moresby and the province to support the team. “We’re looking forward to taking a great team to Kimbe for the PNG Games in March. All we need is some good backing.”

