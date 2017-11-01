Team Central players, officials told to pay levy fees

A final call has been made for Team Central athletes and officials to pay up their levy fees before end of this week.

A fee of K100 is imposed for students and K200 for non-students including team officials.

Team Central manager Trevor Tararau said from K500 per athlete, the levies have now been dropped to K200 and K100 but payments have been very slow.

Tararau said slow payments of levy and other financial constraints has caused Team Central main sponsor Central Provincial Government to cutting the number of athletes and officials from 500 to more than 200 now.

“I urge all the respective code managers, coaches and officials to inform your players and athletes to pay up their levy fees before Friday or face the axe,” Tararau said.

He said those players who have not paid up their levy fees, will go before the Team Central steering committee for a final decision.

Tararau said only handful of players and officials have paid up their levy fees but most of the players have not paid their levies yet.

Advisor for Community Development Tabu Vaira confirmed that only netball and beach volleyball have paid their levies in full and a few other players but about 80 percent of players; athletes and officials are yet to pay their levies.

Like this: Like Loading...