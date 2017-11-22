Team Chimbu in Kimbe 3 days late

TEAM Chimbu flew out of Nadzab Airport yesterday after they were stranded at the airport for three days because their travel arrangements were not processed.

Athlete Ishmael Wapipi said they were stranded since Saturday after they arrived from Kundiawa.

“We arrived at Nadzab on Saturday morning from Kundiawa. We were supposed to fly out on an Air Niugini flight same day but our flight was cancelled,” Wapipi said

He said they were told that spaces for the 300-plus strong contingent would take time to organise.

Wapipi said the athletes and officials were forced to sleep at the terminal for three nights.

“We should have arrived in Kimbe for the opening ceremony,” he said.

He said the Chimbu provincial government had paid for their trip but, the money was given late and this was probably the reason.

“We expected a bit more cooperation from Air Niugini as they are the Games official airline. We were made to wait a long time but at least some of our members managed to get on flights,” he said

Meanwhile, some member of Team EHP flew out of Lae yesterday.

