Team completes polling in Chimbu

POLLING in Chimbu was completed on Wednesday, provincial election manager Rev Tom Sine says.

Sine told The National that the provincial election team took a very strong stand to ensure a free and fair election in the province.

“Our preparation here is very effective, efficient and we are very proactive to what is happening,” he said.

“The Simbu provincial government, police, electoral officials, candidates, their scrutineers, supporters and leaders are all working together and through our effort, we have identified almost 12,000 extra ballot papers and burned them.

“And that includes 2584 extra ballot papers for Chuave open, 3674 for Gumine open, 2792 for Kundiawa-Gembogle open, 2217 for Kerowagi open, 371 for Sinasina-Yongomugl and some from Salt-Nomane-Karimui for which I have yet to receive the report.”

Sine said in total 11,638 extra ballot papers were destroyed.

He said the one-day polling was supposed to take place on Monday as gazetted by the PNG Electoral Commission but because of issues with extra ballot papers and to prevent any electoral fraud, they have requested the electoral commissioner to conduct polling on Tuesday and Wednesday using the preliminary roll.

“We also put a stamp at the back of every ballot paper with the signatures of provincial administrator Joe Kunda and myself so that had taken whole of Monday,” Sine said.

“Placing the stamp and signatures at the back of every ballot paper is an initiative of Chimbu election steering committee, police and the provincial electoral office to curb smuggling of additional ballot papers from suspicious sources.”

Like this: Like Loading...