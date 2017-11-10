Team ESP ready to go

TEAM East Sepik have already confirmed their travelling numbers to the 7th BSP PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain.

The team will take part in four sporting codes with a total of 108 members that include both athletes and officials.

The codes are athletics, para sports, soccer and touch football.

The athletics squad comprises 13 male athletes, five females and four officials; para sport will send one female athlete and one official; soccer has 15 males, 15 females and four officials; and touch football has 10 males, 10 females and two officials.

There are seven members of the overall team management, five support staff and 10 other important people including Governor Allan Bird.

