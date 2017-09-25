Team to investigate death of police officers

A JOINT police and Ombudsman Commission team including a forensic pathologist will be in Enga to investigate the deaths of two police mobile squad officers, an official says.

Team leader and detective Supt Philip Rambaliku appealed to leaders in Kandep to assist the team in its investigations.

Rambaliku urged the public including relatives to come forward with information relating to the shootings for the team to conduct a thorough, transparent investigation to establish the truth. “The team will also investigate any other outstanding shooting either by law enforcement officers or members of the public during the elections that are reported or not during the national election-related violence in the Highlands region,” he said.

