Team investigates firms accused of moving sites

A TEAM of government officers is investigating why some businesses owned by foreigners are operating in villages instead of the commercial areas in town where they were registered to operate in.

The officers yesterday discovered this while continuing their spot-checks on suspected illegal activities by non-citizens around Port Moresby.

An officer said these foreign-owned stores had registered with the Investment Promotion Authority and National Capital District Commission to operate in commercial areas in the city such as in Erima and Hohola, and not villages.

“They move into villages at the city’s periphery to operate shops and diversify into other business activities like wholesaling, running bakeries, selling highly flammable gas cylinders and selling alcohol,” the officer said.

“They are supposed to register all the business activities they engage in so that they can pay taxes. For example, registering an alcohol outlet is different from registering a trade store because alcohol trading has its own regulations such as trading hours, not to sell to under-aged persons.”

The team also discovered a shop selling cylinders of highly inflammable gas next to the main road in a village.

“A vehicle can crash into these cylinders or a villager can discard a lighted cigarette into the cylinder bay,” an officer said.

Like this: Like Loading...