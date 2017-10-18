Team looking into death of official

A SOUTH Fly administration officer died on the Indonesian side of the border while on a road scoping project, police say.

South Fly police commander Inspector Soiwa Ricker said the officer was part of a four men team from the district administration project unit assigned to scope the 110km-road from Arufi to Morehead to Weam in Western.

He said the four, however, decided to cross the border last week. His three colleagues will be questioned on why they did that.

“We are now waiting for the disaster coordinator to come here to Daru from Kiunga to investigate his death.

“His three friends will also be questioned.”

His body is at the Daru General Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, Morehead local level government station manager Maninanzang Gantau said he was not aware that the team had gone across the border to Indonesia.

“They were here and slept at the guesthouse while scoping the road project.

“We did not know that they had gone into Indonesia after leaving the station. We thought that they were continuing the road scoping.

“We only found that they were in Indonesian when they brought back the body to the station last Friday.”

Gantau also denied approving the team’s passes to cross the border.

“I used to approve passes but I had stopped 10 years ago. Maybe the PNG Defence Force soldiers at the Weam border station on border patrol might have approved their passes to go across.”

Gantau said medical clearances were part of immigration requirements to go overseas.

