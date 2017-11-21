Team Madang at the Kimbe Wharf after arriving from Lae on MV Lady Zeming yesterday.

Team Madang arrived by boat in Kimbe yesterday afternoon for the 7th BSP PNG Games.

The team left Madang on Friday on board Lady Zeming owned and operated by the Tewai-Siassi district in Morobe.

Team manager John Marapal was pleased the team had travelled safely.

“We are happy to arrive here in Kimbe, some arrived earlier and now everyone is here,” Marapal said.

He the only problem they faced was transportation.

“It was very hard for us to come but we finally managed to be here, but I think next time maybe the provincial government should subsidise transportation costs because we faced a lot of challenges coming here.

“We have paid a lot of money to come here and I know that a lot of provinces have spent a lot of money as well but we are grateful to the Madang government for supporting us.

“We have come with 370 athletes and officials. We had to cut down on our numbers from 420 because of the high expenses.

“During our travel some of our athletes got sick and we will take them to hospital, but in general we are all safe.”

