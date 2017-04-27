Team NCD fundraising on target

TEAM National Capital District is looking at sending a 700-strong contingent to the PNG Games in November in Kimbe, West New Britain.

Acting deputy city manager Lulu Ted said that the team were on target in their fundraising efforts to travel to Kimbe.

“It’s quite a big task; it will cost almost K2 million and we are working towards achieving that,” Ted said.

“There are always expectations from the athletes, we don’t want to let them down. At least we bring them there to compete and expose their skills and talents.

“We are confident that we will be able to raise the funds needed to send Team NCD to Kimbe.”

Ted said that NCDC, being a municipal government and the major sponsor, could not be expected to cover all the costs associated with Team NCD’s travel expenses.

“There are costs that have to be met by the players and their associations.

“We’ve also asked them to do their own fund raising. So it becomes their responsibility, instead of NCDC providing all the funds.

“It gives the sporting bodies a sense of ownership and taking responsibility by contributing to their own expenses,” she said.

“The goal of NCDC, under their various programmes, is to build a sporting culture in the nation’s capital around positivity, turning youths away from anti-social behaviour.”

Ted said that the commitment shown by the youth in their chosen sports indicated their desire to do something positive with their lives.

“I’m sure that the NCD youths can do more and turn out to be national champions, who will represent the country at international events.

“It’s not only about winning medals, we want our youth to excel in their personal and professional lives as well.

“Through sport, our youth can develop, creating a pathway for themselves to excel with the visions that they have,” Ted said.

