Team plans fundraising

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE Walk the Talk Against Cancer team will undertake a seven-day walk in November from Eastern Highlands to Chimbu as part of a fundraising to buy cancer equipment for hospitals in PNG.

Project manager Barbara Tovia said the team was made up of volunteers who were partnering with the Catholic Health Services and Catholic Diocese of Goroka to buy cancer treatment and diagnostic equipment from overseas.

“We will be walking from Asaro to Namta, to Kongi and Gembolg, and then we will be walking back to Kundiawa. That is going to be big drive from Kundiawa to Goroka,” she said.

“People can follow us on our Facebook page Walk the talk against cancer. It will show the route that we will be walking. We are expecting a thousand people to be walking on that route with us.”

Tovia said cancer was a health challenge which should not be ignored anymore.

“We cannot just talk and do nothing about it. That’s why we are doing this fundraising,” she said.

“We cannot just talk, sit and do nothing about the increase in the rate of cancer in the country.

“We have to do something about it. We are calling on all Papua New Guineans, the 111 Members of Parliament, business houses, to support this cause.”

Doctors will be part of the walk and will conduct tests on people living along the route and also do awareness on cancer.

Related