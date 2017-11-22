Team PNG in bonding meet

TEAM PNG athletes assembled at the Sir John Guise indoor complex for their team bonding session recently.

The event saw athletes and officials from all sports based in Papua New Guinea join in a day of activities.

The team were firstly taken through the different areas on the team by members of the general management team who covered communications and media, fitness and medical, administration and logistics.

There were also information sessions about sports anti-doping and Colgate Palmolive provided information about dental health.

Colgate also donated dental health packs to the team.

Chef de mission Emma Waiwai was pleased with the athletes and officials who turned up to be part of the event.

She said the team bonding event was to encourage everyone to meet and know each other and build unity in the team.

