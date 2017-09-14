Team PNG set for debut in Asian games

The first Team PNG squad to compete at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games will assemble in this year’s host city, Ashgabat in Turkmenistan on Saturday, Sept 16.

The flag-raising ceremony welcoming the team into the athletes village will be held that afternoon which fittingly is the date of Papua New Guinea’s independence anniversary.

Adding more significance on the day for Team PNG will be the announcement of the Team PNG flag-bearer for the AIMAG opening ceremony the next day.

They will be met by Team PNG chef de mission, Michael Henao and team manager Chris Amini.

Henao left Port Moresby for Ashgabat on Sept 9 and Amini joined him yesterday.

Before leaving, Henao congratulated the athletes for making the final team in their respective sports and encouraged them to be good ambassadors for their sport, family and country.

“The country will be watching you. Keep believing in yourself, your efforts will inspire others to excel just like you.”

Like this: Like Loading...