Team scouts location for show

LOCALS of Karawara on Duke of York Island, East New Britain, hosted British travel writer/journalist Sophy Roberts and photographer Chris Churchill this week.

The people of Karawara own Kabakon Island which has attracted international attention.

The island has an established resort called Kabokon Survival Island Resort.

Roberts and her team arrived on Kabakon Island on Monday and on Tuesday conducted a survey for the popular television show Survivor.

Oceania Expeditions, from Australia, and Kokopo Beach Bungalows organised the team’s visit.

Oceania owner Ray Andrews and colleague Gavin Ibbett arrived on the island last week to prepare for the team’s visit.

Andrews has been involved in awareness work with locals prior to the visit.

He said the Kabakon Survivor project was an inspiring example to the travel industry of authentic experiences for both locals and travellers.

Karawara councillor Corey Eron said the visitors were very much interested and amazed at the culture and how the people lived.

