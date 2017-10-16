Team sent to assess Goroka water supply

THE Government has sent a team of water quality inspectors to Goroka to carry out an audit of the water supply system there.

National Planning and Monitoring Minister Richard Maru said this was because the town in Eastern Highlands would be hosting Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) delegates next year.

“There is no one right now to check the quality of the water supply system there. That’s why we are sending independent water quality inspectors to do an audit of the water supply systems,” Maru said.

“We are not sure that the Goroka water supply and sanitation service is safe.”

Maru said he had talked to Governor Peter Mumu about conducting an audit of the Goroka town water supply system.

He said some people had become ill lately, allegedly because of the water supply system.

“How do we know that they have a system which makes sure the water is safe for the residents?” Maru said.

“And there are lots of tourists who go to Goroka.”

He said the Government needed to know about the quality of water there before having an Apec meeting in Goroka.

Maru said the team would check the water treatment plant, water reticulation pipes, storage tanks and minor raw water intake works.

“Rehabilitation works for the key components will be done following the audit,” Maru said.

The Goroka Town Council is managing the water supply that was upgraded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency in 2000.

Like this: Like Loading...