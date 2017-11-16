Team SHP needs K300,000 to attend Games

ITS a state of emergency call to all stakeholders that Southern Highlands needs to raise K300,000 to send a full team to the PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain.

Team chairman Sape Molumi said there were mixed reactions in preparation for the PNG Games and participation by Team SHP.

However, he confirmed that Team SHP would be present but in a small number depending on finance.

Molumi said the team was affected by the aftermath of the national elections and the situation in the province. However, the team was already prepared last year and all 19 codes were approved and were the first to be accredited.

Molumi confirmed that he has K300,000 allocated by provincial government last year which will be used to send the first batch of athletes for the first week of the competition.

The team need more funding as they had used part of the funding on uniforms and half of the airfares and transportation on the ground for 280 athletes.

They have yet to pay for accommodation and meals.

Molumi said Team SHP needed a total budget of K703,190.18.

“We have written to various business houses for support and Kumul Holdings Limited have committed K100,000 for airfares which is a positive sign but we still need around K300,000 for all expenses.”

The chairman said the team were optimistic and that they would participate in the Games.

The team will be split into two groups who will be travelling separately. Athletes playing in the first week travelled yesterday to Lae to fly to Kimbe and the second group will follow next week.

The first group will take part in boxing, soccer, cricket, darts, rugby league 9s, touch football and football.

Molumi urged all Southern Highlanders to support their team and appreciate the time and resources some individuals and companies from the province have committed to ensuring that the province was represented at the games.

