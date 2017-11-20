Team Southern Highlands first to register

DESPITE its election-related problems, Southern Highlands was the first province to register and be accredited for the 2017 BSP Games in Kimbe, West new Britain.

PNG Games sports desk director John Susuve commended Team Southern Highlands for their perseverance and commitment to attend the Games as they would pick up some ideas for hosting the next Games in 2019 in Mendi.

Susuve was particularly impressed with Sape Molumi who led the way to source some funds to ensure they took part in seven sports.

Interestingly, Team Southern Highlands will for the first time field a cricket team at the PNG Games.

Molumi said Team Southern Highlands was not about winning but gaining experience and learning from what they saw in Kimbe.

“We had to look elsewhere to pick up a cricket team in Eastern Highlands to help us in cricket. Cricket is not played in Southern Highlands but we have Southern Highlands talent who can play the sport which is currently dominated by Central province people,” Molumi said.

“Yes, I can confirm that this is the first time Team SHP will field a cricket team,” he said.

Southern Highland team athletes did not arrive for the opening ceremony but the group of Southern Highlanders in Kimbe were proud ambassadors of the province to take part in the march at Muthuvel Stadium on Saturday.

Molumi, who led the Team SHP, said he was pleased to be part of the opening ceremony.

