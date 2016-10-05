Team on target: Cole

By HENRY MORABANG

AS the kick-off date for the Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup on November 13 approaches, Papua New Guinea coach Lisa Cole wants her players to get the little things right and understand their role in the game.

Cole made the comment while updating The National on the team’s preparation at the National Sports Institute in Goroka, Eastern Highlands. She said the team was doing well. “There are no major injuries, just the usual bruises that come with playing and training hard,” Cole said.

Australia-based Abby Metta is the only player that has not joined the team after picking up an illness while on school break.

“We will get an update on her progress on Oct 6 but other than that, all the players are in good shape,” she said.

Cole also noted that more of the players had improved since the US trip in terms of being responsible with their hydration, eating, sleeping and recovery.

She said they have brought in two new players, Georgina Bakani and Anna Gumenu from Kimbe, and they have recalled Tetroria Robert back into the team to have a second look at her performance.

Cole, from the United States, said they had submitted their final list of players to Fifa on Monday so the pool was set now. They just needed to figure out the final 21.

Cole will announce the final team before they travel to New Zealand on Oct 27 for the final preparation before the World Cup.

She said she was happy with her coaching staff Rachel Waduna (assistant coach), Barbara Muta (assistant coach), Cathy Agunam (team manager), David Kaura (goalkeeping coach) and Michelle Fae (physiotherapist).

