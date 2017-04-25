Team tasked to engage in consultations

THE joint technical team that supports the Joint Supervisory Body has been tasked to engage in consultations and negotiations to progress a number of outstanding issues that remain unresolved.

This will enable important work to continue during the caretaker period for the National Government election, Autonomous Bougainville Government President John Momis says.

He said specific areas of agreement in relation to the work of the joint technical team include:

Progressing the implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement;

progressing grants and funding issues;

reaching resolution on a formula for fisheries revenue through the provision of data;

considering options for initiating a second review of autonomy arrangements;

proposing a method through which appointments to the Bougainville senior appointments committee of National Government representatives; and,

Preparing options for JSB deliberation on the forthcoming referendum, including voting qualification rules for non-resident Bougainvilleans.

