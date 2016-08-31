Team visits projects in Jiwaka

A TEAM of development partners visited community projects in Jiwaka last week to discuss development challenges.

The team consisted of representatives from the United Nations, European Union (EU), Australian High Commission, Chinese Embassy and Department of National Planning and Monitoring.

Jiwaka had made progress in education, agriculture and infrastructure since its establishment in 2009, United Nations resident coordinator in Papua New Guinea Roy Trivedy said.

“As a result of this visit, development partners have gained a better understanding of the developments that are taking place in the province and this will enable us to improve our support to the provincial government and the people of Jiwaka,” Trivedy said.

He said provinces must localise the sustainable development goals (SDGs) to transform lives to fully achieve the goals in 2030.

“SDGs aim at transforming the world by 2030, local leadership and communities play a critical role through the identification of specific needs, provision of locally suited solutions and close monitoring of progress,” Trivedy said.

