Team walks 8 days to conduct polling

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

A POLLING team had to walk for eight days to conduct polling in remote villages in Abau district, Central, crossing a flooded river 15 times to reach all the polling stations, it has been revealed.

Abau Returning Officer Lawrence Baru said the team was supposed to travel by helicopter but bad weather prevented that.

He praised the effort and sacrifice shown by the election officials to walk through the remote and mountainous area to reach all the villages.

Baru said they crossed the same flooded river 15 times to reach the four villages in the mountainous Aloke ward, Amazon Bay Local Level Government at the border of Central and Milne Bay.

“They walked from Margarida station on Sunday (June 25) with the ballot boxes, ballot papers and all the election-related materials like the polling booth and stationaries after bad weather prevented the helicopter from dropping them off at Veroi. It returned with them to Margarida,” he said.

Baru said the team then decided to walk to conduct polling at Veroi, Nora, Diagam and Keria villages.

“They had to walk for a day to reach Veroi. After conducing polling there, they then walked to each village and conduct polling there,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...