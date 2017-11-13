Team WHP withdraw

By ELIAS LARI

TEAM Western Highlands have withdrawn from the 7th PNG Games.

This was announced by provincial sports council chairman Steven Moka and general team manager Peter Nepiel on Friday.

Moka said the late decision was due to lack of finances to support the team.

“We do not have the money to send our team to the PNG Games and therefore we have decided to withdraw from the event,” Moka said.

Moka said the provincial government had been the major sponsor for team Western Highlands at previous games but was unable to provide the necessary support to send a team.

He said the team would have needed at least K2.5 million and have a 500-strong contingent take part in 21 codes.

Moka said they had taken the lack of adequate funding into account and had trimmed down their team to 168 members to take part in 10 codes at a cost of K668,000 but still could not raise that amount.

