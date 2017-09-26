Teams arrive for Melanesian Cup basketball challenge

New Caledonia and Solomon Islands arrived in Port Moresby yesterday for the inaugural FIBA Melanesian Basketball Challenge which starts tomorrow.

Fiji is expected to arrive today for the basketball challenge initiated for the Melanesian countries but Vanuatu withdrew from participating.

New Caledonia, Solomon Islands and Fiji join hosts Papua New Guinea for this international basketball contest by nations of the newly formed Melanesia FIBA Oceania sub-zone.

The inaugural edition of the tournament was officially launched on May 19 and will start tomorrow.

The tournament will serve as a qualifier for the basketball event of the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa with three berths for Melanesia allocated for the top three teams in this tournament. Additionally the top two teams will qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup pre-qualification tournament in 2023.

Fixtures: Sept 27 – 5pm Fiji v New Caledonia, 7pm Papua New Guinea v Solomon Islands; Sept 28 – 5pm Solomon Islands v Fiji, 7pm New Caledonia v Papua New Guinea; Sept 29 – 5pm Solomon Islands v New Caledonia, 7pm Papua New Guinea v Fiji.

Like this: Like Loading...