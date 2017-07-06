Teams in Rigo coastal complete polling

By Alphonse Porau

The four polling teams in the Rigo Coastal local-level government of the Rigo electorate in Central province completed their polling on Monday, according to returning officer Virgil Waisa.

He told The National that they were waiting for one team in Rigo Central and seven from Inland Rigo to complete polling before counting – scheduled for Monday.

Waisa said they should complete their polling by today.

“All teams are on schedule except for Rigo Central, with one team to complete polling in Love, Ward 23 and inland with seven teams.

Counting will be at Kwikila Secondary School.

“Most of the wards in the Rigo Coastal LLGs have finished polling and the last three villages – Kemabolo, Kalo and Gabagaba – finished on Monday.

Waisa said all boxes were transported safely to Kwikila Station for counting.

He said polling in the Rigo went smoothly other than complaints about missing names in the Common Roll.

